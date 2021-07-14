Left Menu

Ice Hockey-Former NHL star Fedorov named head coach of CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow, a team in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), named former NHL star Sergei Fedorov as its head coach on Wednesday. Fedorov began his career at CSKA, the storied Red Army team that produced some of Russia's best hockey players. Fedorov left the NHL after the 2008-09 season, playing three most seasons in the KHL before retiring.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:48 IST
Ice Hockey-Former NHL star Fedorov named head coach of CSKA Moscow
  • Country:
  • Russia

CSKA Moscow, a team in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), named former NHL star Sergei Fedorov as its head coach on Wednesday. Fedorov, 51, played for nearly two decades in the National Hockey League in North America, where he won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy in the 1993-94 as most valuable player in the league.

He is the second all-time Russian NHL top scorer, behind Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, and represented Russia and the Soviet Union at world championships and the Olympics. Fedorov began his career at CSKA, the storied Red Army team that produced some of Russia's best hockey players.

Fedorov left the NHL after the 2008-09 season, playing three most seasons in the KHL before retiring. He later served as CSKA's general manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021