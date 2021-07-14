Left Menu

Anurag Thakur launches official cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent

Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated the artists for coming together during tough times and executing the project with full passion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:23 IST
Anurag Thakur launches official cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent
Shri Nisith Pramanik mentioned that the song is yet another encouraging step to amplify Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call of cheering in every possible way for the Tokyo-bound athletes. Image Credit: Twitter(@ianuragthakur)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur launched the official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent in a virtual event on Wednesday. The event was also attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik, Indian Olympic Association President Shri Narinder Batra, IOA Secretary-General Shri Rajeev Mehta, Director General, Sports Authority of India Shri Sandip Pradhan and CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Commander Rajgopalan. The song, titled 'Hindustani Way', is performed by young pop singer Ananya Birla and composed by veteran Indian music composer AR Rahman.

Shri Anurag Thakur congratulated the artists for coming together during tough times and executing the project with full passion. "I thank AR Rahman and Ananya Birla for taking this initiative. They did this song with a lot of passion and it also takes a lot of compassion to execute this during the Covid 19 pandemic, when it was not easy for them to collaborate. You took all the interest and initiative to come out with this song for Team India and cheer for India. I request everyone to share this song as much as you can," mentioned Shri Thakur.

Shri Nisith Pramanik mentioned that the song is yet another encouraging step to amplify Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's clarion call of cheering in every possible way for the Tokyo-bound athletes. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiated the #Cheer4India campaign for our Tokyo-bound athletes. The country came forward wholeheartedly to show support and solidarity to this clarion call. I thank the maestro AR Rahman and Youth icon Ananya Birla to come up with this amazing production," said Shri Pramanik.

(With Inputs from PIB)

