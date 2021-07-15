Glan Martins signs new long-term deal with FC Goa

Midfielder Glan Martins has signed a new three-year contract at FC Goa following his impressive debut in the Indian Super League, last season.

The new deal will see the Indian international wear the orange outfit till the summer of 2024.

The central midfielder became a vital cog in Juan Ferrando’s side in the second half of the season following a deadline day switch from ATK Mohun Bagan in January.

The man from Velsao has looked completely at home ever since donning the FC Goa colours for the first time in February in a game against NorthEast United.

Since then, Martins has started in 12 of the 14 matches he has been available for the Club, including 5 of the 6 AFC Champions League games the Gaurs played in April.

Martins has impressed in midfield with his tenacious and energetic displays, helping the Gaurs qualify for the playoffs for a record fourth-time running.

His displays at the centre of the park didn’t go unnoticed as he saw himself being awarded his first national cap in June - starting all three games in India’s World Cup qualifiers.

''It's really exciting for me and my family to sign this three-year deal with the club,'' Martins told the official FC Goa website after putting pen to paper until at least 2024.

''I've grown so much here at this club in a very short time, both on and off the pitch. I would like to think that I am now more aware of what is expected of me, I know what I need to bring to the table.

''I feel like I’m in a position now where I’m finally starting to realise my potential and give my all for the cause.'' Juan Ferrando, FC Goa’s head coach also expressed his delight with Glan’s new contract.

''He wanted to play, to participate. He wanted to get in and make a difference. That’s something I really value - someone who has the drive and has character to take decisions on the field.

“I am so happy to have him now back in the team for the long run. He is a real professional who improves our team.'' PTI AH AT AT

