Left Menu

SL injury update: Perera out of entire India tour, Fernando to miss ODI series

Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka, it added.The six-match limited overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:32 IST
SL injury update: Perera out of entire India tour, Fernando to miss ODI series
SLC logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera have been ruled out of the entire limited-overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

While Perera is out with a right shoulder sprain, the SLC said Fernando sprained his left ankle during training.

''Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training,'' SLC said in a statement.

''Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka,'' it added.

The six-match limited-overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021