Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Coles ruled out of Fiji test due to tight calf

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:42 IST
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Coles ruled out of Fiji test due to tight calf

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will miss the second test against Fiji in Hamilton this weekend due to a tight calf, the team said on Friday. Coles had been replaced in the squad by Waikato Chiefs' Samisoni Taukei'aho, who could make his debut from the bench on Saturday, the team said on their social media channels.

The All Blacks won the first match in the two-test series 57-23 in Dunedin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021