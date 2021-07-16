Rugby-All Blacks hooker Coles ruled out of Fiji test due to tight calf

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will miss the second test against Fiji in Hamilton this weekend due to a tight calf, the team said on Friday. Coles had been replaced in the squad by Waikato Chiefs' Samisoni Taukei'aho, who could make his debut from the bench on Saturday, the team said on their social media channels.

The All Blacks won the first match in the two-test series 57-23 in Dunedin.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)