Sportradar to monitor Tamil Nadu Premier League matches

Sportradar has entered into an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to monitor and detect any fraudulent activities during Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches for the next three seasons. The fifth edition of the TNPL starts from Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. The final is slated for August 15.

As part of the agreement, all matches in TNPL will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services Fraud Detection System (FDS), providing additional support to help safeguard the integrity of the League. Fraud Detection System (FDS) tracks betting data via online channels in real time and its analysts review and track each game that will be played during the TNPL season with latest technology and sports data.

TNCA secretary R S Ramasaamy believes this partnership is the "need of the hour". "The partnership with Sportradar is an extension of our intent to make the TNPL a secure and world-class product. It is the need of the hour in current times," he said in a statement.

In addition to providing FDS solutions to TNPL, Sportradar has also become the Official Data Distribution Partner of the League for the next three seasons for the collection and distribution of TNPL match-related data internationally. Speaking about the partnership, Mona Motwani of Sportradar said: "We believe that monitoring and fraud detection is fundamental to public confidence in sport, and that wrongdoing at any tier of competition affects all levels of a sport and its fans. As the global leader in sports integrity solutions, we look forward to providing our expertise to help protect the TNPL against fraud related issues.

"We also believe that our agreement on data distribution will provide the League further leverage in terms of reach and exposure internationally, since cricket is already the most followed sport in Tamil Nadu and in India. The agreement showcases the wide range of services that we offer to engage and support sports rights holders in the region," Motwani added. The TNPL partnership comes two months after Sportradar acquired InteractSport, a sports data and technology company with partnerships across a range of leading sporting organisations with a particular depth and expertise in cricket. (ANI)

