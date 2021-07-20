Soccer-Everton sign former Palace winger Townsend

Everton have signed Andros Townsend on a two-year deal after the winger's contract at fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace ended, the Merseyside outfit announced on Tuesday. A veteran of nearly 250 Premier League appearances with Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United, former England international Townsend spent five seasons with Palace and is Everton's first signing under Rafa Benitez.

"Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliche goes, it was a no-brainer," Townsend, 30, told the Everton website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2193729/townsend-joins-everton. "Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned... He's a great man-manager and he's always talking to you. I'm sure he will be very successful here."

Advertisement

Everton, who finished 10th last season, begin the new league campaign at home to Southampton on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)