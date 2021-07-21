Left Menu

Tamim ton leads Bangladesh to ODI series sweep of Zimbabwe

Captain Tamim Iqbal hit his fastest century in one-day international cricket as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Tuesday.Tamim shared an opening stand of 88 with Liton Das 32, while man-of-the-series Shakib Al Hasan 30, Mohammad Mithun 30 and Nurul Hasan 45 not out were the other notable run-scorers.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:28 IST
Tamim ton leads Bangladesh to ODI series sweep of Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Captain Tamim Iqbal hit his fastest century in one-day international cricket as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Tuesday.

Tamim shared an opening stand of 88 with Liton Das (32), while man-of-the-series Shakib Al Hasan (30), Mohammad Mithun (30) and Nurul Hasan (45 not out) were the other notable run-scorers. They reached 302-5 and won with 12 balls to spare.

After Zimbabwe was bowled out for 298 in what looked like a competitive total at Harare Sports Club, Tamim smashed an 87-ball hundred, reaching his 14th ODI century with one of his eight boundaries. He also hit three sixes by the time he was out for 112 off 97.

It was his last action for Bangladesh for at least two months. He returns home on Wednesday to rest a knee injury he's managed since April in order to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup. He will miss the Zimbabwe T20 series, and home series against Australia and New Zealand.

Zimbabwe's total was built around opener Regis Chakabva's highest ODI score of 84, a calculated innings that ended on the first ball of the 35th over when he was clean bowled by seamer Taskin Ahmed.

Sikandar Raza (57) and Ryan Burl (59) rescued Zimbabwe's fragile batting in the middle order.

Pacers Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets apiece. Bangladesh also defeated Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test. The teams meet in T20s on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021