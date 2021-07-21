Tokyo 2020: I believe Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have potential to do well, says Gopichand

By Anukul Chauhan National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has high hopes from the Indian shuttlers and contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as he stated that PV Sindhu could turn Silver into Gold at the showpiece event.

"Sindhu is someone who has consistently performed for us and she has the ability to win gold this time around," Gopichand told ANI on the sidelines of a conference organised by Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Institute & Dhyana -- the official meditation partner of India contingent to Tokyo. Gopichand also has high hopes from the 2019 World Championship medallist Sai Praneeth who will be aiming to create an upset in the competition.

"He has run well considering the last World Championship where he won the medal. So I expect him to do well. Having said that he has tough matches in his group," Gopichand said. The former national champion also shared thoughts on the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who have been placed in a very hard Group A.

"Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have trained well. They have been supported by Mathias Boe who has been here for the last three months. I do believe in spite of having a tough draw, I do see them as potential. They have beaten top players in the past and they have the ability to win at the Olympics as well." Commenting on the Dhyana app, he said: "I hope meditation can help our athletes as the Olympics village (in Tokyo) has been hit by Covid-19. The Dhyana app will be useful for all and the tie-up with-IOA will be just the beginning for sportspersons. I think it will help them a lot. Players will spend a lot of time by themselves with COVID protocols. And to relax and focus is very important."

Dhyana, backed by Gopichand, is the official meditation partner for the Indian Olympic contingent and has collaborated with the Heartfulness Institute to bring its medication practices to the Indian contingent. (ANI)

