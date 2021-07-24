Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game

India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman here in the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:12 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game
Sai Praneeth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman here in the Tokyo Olympics. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

The first game was a close affair, and Praneeth tried his best to not lose out, but in the end, Zilberman managed to hold his nerve and win it 21-17. A similar story unfolded in the second game, and Zilberman upped his game a notch and he went on to take the second game, and as a result, he won the match, without breaking a sweat.

Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021