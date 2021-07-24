Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game

India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman here in the Tokyo Olympics. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

The first game was a close affair, and Praneeth tried his best to not lose out, but in the end, Zilberman managed to hold his nerve and win it 21-17. A similar story unfolded in the second game, and Zilberman upped his game a notch and he went on to take the second game, and as a result, he won the match, without breaking a sweat.

Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. (ANI)

