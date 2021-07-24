Left Menu

Praneeth loses opening match on Olympic debut

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:13 IST
India's B Sai Praneeth suffered a demoralizing straight-game defeat against lower-ranked Misha Zilberman from Israel in Group D men's singles, making a disappointing start to his maiden Olympic campaign here on Saturday.

Praneeth, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and now ranked 15th, was too erratic as he lost 17-21 15-21 to world number 47 Zilberman in a 41-minute match.

The 13th seeded Indian will next face world number 29 Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands. In the opening game, Praneeth raced to an 8-4 lead early on but soon Zilberman reeled off five straight points to turn the table as the Indian committed a series of unforced errors. The Indian entered the break with a one-point advantage after Zilberman made an error.

Praneeth lacked in his execution, which allowed Zilberman to lead 15-13. The Israeli shuttler dominated the proceedings next to zoom to a 19-14 as the Indian miscued a few shots.

A cross-court smash helped Zilberman to grab six game points and he sealed it on the fourth attempt.

A fired-up Zilberman continued to look good with Praneeth sending the first two shuttles long. The Israeli soon led 8-5. Zilberman continued to dictate terms in the rallies as Praneeth lagged 7-11 at the interval.

Praneeth couldn't match the pace of his opponent, who seemed to be playing at a different level.

Zilberman eventually grabbed 8 match points after Praneeth went long again and sealed the opening match with a smash.

