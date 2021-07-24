Left Menu

Wang scores 4, China draws 4-4 with Zambia in women's soccer

Wang then scored her fourth in the final minutes.China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, lost to Brazil 5-0 in its Group F opener on Wednesday. Banda scored all three of those goals for Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the field at No. 104.

PTI | Rifu | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:16 IST
Wang scores 4, China draws 4-4 with Zambia in women's soccer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Wang Shuang scored four goals, including an 83rd-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, to give China a 4-4 draw with Zambia on Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Barbra Banda scored three goals for Zambia, her second hat trick in as many games for a team making its first Olympic appearance.

Wang scored in the sixth minute to give China the early lead, but Racheal Kundananji tied it for Zambia in the 15th. Wang then added two more goals within the first 25 minutes but Banda scored on a penalty in the 42nd to close within 3-2 at the break.

Banda scored again in the 47th to tie it before she put Zambia in front 4-3 in the 69th. Wang then scored her fourth in the final minutes.

China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, lost to Brazil 5-0 in its Group F opener on Wednesday. Zambia lost to the Netherlands 10-3. Banda scored all three of those goals for Zambia, the lowest-ranked team in the field at No. 104.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021