Coaches of Tokyo gold winners to get Rs 12.5 lakh from IOA, Chanu coach to get Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:30 IST
Coaches of Tokyo gold winners to get Rs 12.5 lakh from IOA, Chanu coach to get Rs 10 lakh
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Games silver winner Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma will get Rs 10 lakh after his ward's historic feat as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced cash rewards for coaches of Olympic medal winners.

The coaches of gold medal winners will get Rs 12.5 lakh while those of bronze medallists will be given Rs 7.5 lakh by the IOA.

''We have to reward the coaches also for producing Olympic medal winners. They are the ones who are guiding the athletes day in and day out. They are also working hard and making sacrifices, just like the athletes,'' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

On Thursday, the IOA had announced that it would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of Rs 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of Rs 25 lakh.

The silver medal winners will be presented Rs 40 lakh, while the bronze winners will get richer by Rs 25 lakhs.

It also recommended a sum of Rs. 1 lakh to each athlete representing the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games and Rs 30 lakh to each medal-winning NSFs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

