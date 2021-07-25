Australia women take 4x100 freestyle gold
The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 330.05 that they set in 2018. The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. Simone Manuel swam the anchor leg for the U.S.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:21 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Australia has set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the women's 4x-100-meter freestyle relay. The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018. The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. They were joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.
Canada was second in 3:32.78, while the American took their sixth medal of the night with a bronze in 3:32.81. Simone Manuel swam the anchor leg for the U.S.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US lawmakers and Indian Americans welcome nomination of Garcetti as Indian envoy
Australia's New South Wales reports 2021 record daily rise in COVID-19 cases
American arrested in Haiti worked alongside Penn
Cricket-West Indies fight back to beat Australia in first T20
A Caribbean collapse: West Indies beat Australia by 18 runs