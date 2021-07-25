Left Menu

Australia women take 4x100 freestyle gold

The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 330.05 that they set in 2018. The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. Simone Manuel swam the anchor leg for the U.S.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:21 IST
Australia has set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the women's 4x-100-meter freestyle relay. The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018. The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. They were joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.

Canada was second in 3:32.78, while the American took their sixth medal of the night with a bronze in 3:32.81. Simone Manuel swam the anchor leg for the U.S.

