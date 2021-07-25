Left Menu

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face off against Chennai Super Kings on September 19

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume with the blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final is set to be played on October 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:27 IST
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face off against Chennai Super Kings on September 19
MI skipper Rohit Sharma with CSK captain MS Dhoni. (Photo/ IPLT20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Baidurjo Bhose

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will resume with the blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final is set to be played on October 15. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the dates. "Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," the source said. Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah had officially informed that the board is taking the Indian Premier League's remarkable journey to the UAE again. Shah had met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development and Khalid Al Zarooni. The BCCI Secretary posted the photos on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Taking @IPL's remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together." The IPL's 14th edition will be completed in the UAE. The BCCI is confident that maximum foreign players will be available for the tournament even though it is being played just before the start of the T20 World Cup. Following discussions between the BCCI, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year's CPL T20 tournament have been amended. The CPL will now start on August 26 and will conclude on September 15. "This year's tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park," stated an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021