Left Menu

Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan, U.S. gold as Refugee Team miss out on first medal

In the third, the 23-year-old refugee defied the odds by beating Chinese gold medal favourite Zhou Lijun, who paced around the octagonal mat in disbelief as she conceded the match. Alizadeh ultimately lost to Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun in the bronze medal match.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:35 IST
Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan, U.S. gold as Refugee Team miss out on first medal

Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov and the United States' Anastasija Zolotic won gold in taekwondo on Sunday but Iranian Kimia Alizadeh took the spotlight as she came up just short of nabbing the first medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. On the second day of the taekwondo tournament, top Chinese and South Korean athletes lost their chance of gold, putting the focus on Alizadeh, one of three athletes competing under the Refugee Team's white flag.

Though she missed her chance to make history - for a second time - Alizadeh was a clear favourite throughout the day in the Makuhari Messe arena, entering each time to applause and cheers from team members and others in the venue at which no general public spectators were allowed. Five years ago in Rio, Alizadeh became the only Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze. She fled to Germany last year, saying she was fed up with being used as a propaganda tool.

Alizadeh's first three matches were all notable: the first, against erstwhile compatriot Nahid Kiyani Chandeh - coached by her previous instructor - and the second against double Olympic champion Jade Jones of Britain. In the third, the 23-year-old refugee defied the odds by beating Chinese gold medal favourite Zhou Lijun, who paced around the octagonal mat in disbelief as she conceded the match.

Alizadeh ultimately lost to Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun in the bronze medal match. She left the tournament without speaking to media, covering her face with a towel as she walked past reporters. Her victories over Jones and Zhou were among many upsets on day two of the four-day taekwondo competition. Gold medal contenders in the men's -68kg category, South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon and China's Zhao Shuai, both lost a chance for the crown. https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/taekwondo-heartache-skorea-olympics-jinx-follows-lee-2021-07-25 Zhao beat Lee at the bronze medal match.

The silver medals went to Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee and Britain's Bradly Sinden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021