Olympics-Basketball-US men fall to France in first loss since 2004
Reuters | Saitama | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:37 IST
The United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday as the Americans suffered their first defeat since 2004 in the Olympic men's basketball tournament.
The French had upset the U.S. men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier.
