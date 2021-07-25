Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Germany lead qualifiers for team dressage final

"It's always very important that you have a strong field and that you have strong competitors because then you push each other to top performances," Werth said when asked about the rivalry between Germany and Britain. Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, the reigning Olympian individual dressage champion who celebrated some of her biggest wins on her now-retired horse Valegro, competed on her new horse Gio.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:46 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-Germany lead qualifiers for team dressage final

German world number one Isabell Werth and her two team mates topped each of their three groups at the Olympic equestrian dressage qualifiers on Sunday to make Tuesday's team final ahead of Britain and Denmark.

Team dressage medals will be awarded on Tuesday and individual dressage medals on Wednesday, with the three countries strong contenders in both. "It's always very important that you have a strong field and that you have strong competitors because then you push each other to top performances," Werth said when asked about the rivalry between Germany and Britain.

Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, the reigning Olympian individual dressage champion who celebrated some of her biggest wins on her now-retired horse Valegro, competed on her new horse Gio. "I could not have asked any more of him tonight, he went in and tried his absolute heart out," Dujardin told reporters.

"When you have a ride like that, it doesn't matter if you win or lose, that's what it's all about for me going in there and you know when you had that ride where you know you've had everything and he did that for me tonight." The Netherlands, which also qualified for the team finals, competed in bright orange tailcoats, making the most of a recent rule change to allow such colourful attire at major events.

Sweden, led by sisters Antonia and Juliette Ramel, also made the final along with the United States, Portugal and Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021