Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yankees lose no-hitter, drop game to Red Sox; Gymnastics-Hopes of family, community rest on Sunisa Lee and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees lose no-hitter, drop game to Red Sox

Alex Verdugo broke up a no-hit bid from Domingo German in the eighth inning, opening the door to five runs as the Boston Red Sox rallied past the visiting New York Yankees for a 5-4 win in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon. German tossed seven no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts before giving up a leadoff double to Verdugo. Hunter Renfroe and Kike Hernandez each had RBI doubles in the inning, and Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki drove in one run apiece before Xander Bogaerts hit a sacrifice fly to cap the five-run rally.

Gymnastics-Hopes of family, community rest on Sunisa Lee

When Sunisa Lee steps onto the floor in the women's team gymnastics competition on Tuesday, she will carry with her not only the hopes of her family and nation, but also those of the Hmong American community of which she is a part. Lee is the first of the Hmong group that came to the United States as refugees from Laos following the turmoil of the Vietnam War to ever make it to an Olympics, much less to have a strong shot at medalling or even topping the podium.

Olympics-Boxing-Uzbek Zoirov begins title defence with routine win

Uzbek flyweight Shakhobidin Zoirov kicked off his Olympic title defense with a comfortable unanimous points victory on Monday while Venezuelan Yoel Finol bid to improve on his silver medal showing from Rio de Janeiro ended in disappointment. In women's featherweight, world champion Nesthy Petecio ousted top seed Lin Yu-Ting in a closely fought bout to set up a quarter-final against Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda.

Olympics-Skateboarding-Golden generation: Japan's Nishiya leads teen skater medal rush

Japanese 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya clinched the Olympic title in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday, shedding tears of happiness after nailing her final trick and becoming the country's youngest-ever gold medal winner. Nishiya came out on top of an unusually young field of competitors, with all three medalists in their teens. Brazilian silver medallist Rayssa Leal is also 13, while bronze medallist Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, is 16.

Olympics-Schoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

Japan mined more gold on Monday as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organizers to grab a glimpse of the Games. Pint-sized 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won gold in street skateboarding https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 -- new to the Olympics here in Tokyo -- while in one of the Games' staple sports a "Terminator" hunted down a dominator to set the swimming pool alight.

Olympics-Canoeing-Slovenia's Savsek wins canoe slalom gold

Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek won gold in the men's canoe slalom on Monday ahead of silver medal winner Lukas Rohan from the Czech Republic. Germany's Sideris Tasiadis took bronze.

Olympics-Swimming-United States win men's 4 x 100 freestyle relay

The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Italy took the silver and Australia took the bronze.

Olympics-Shooting-U.S. shooter English wins women's skeet gold in Tokyo

U.S. shooter Amber English won the women's skeet gold in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday. Italian Diana Bacosi won the silver, while China's Wei Meng claimed the bronze.

Olympics-Judo-Japan ace judoka Ono seeks second Olympic gold medal

Reigning champion judoka Shohei Ono, 29, made his way into the semifinals on Monday seeking to win his second Olympic gold and join other Japanese judokas in a medal rush in Tokyo, while Tsukasa Yoshida secured her place in the women's semifinals. The three-time world champion Ono adopted an orthodox yet powerful combating style, aiming to clinch an ippon victory - judo's version of knockout - with dynamic throwing techniques like osotogari major outer reap and uchimata inner thigh throw.

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka, top seeds book third round spots

Japanese medal hopes Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-2, as other top seeds in the singles events also advanced. Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev brushed aside Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-2 6-2, while world number two Daniil Medvedev breezed through with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over India's Sumit Nagal.

