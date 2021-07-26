Left Menu

Olympics-Skateboarding-'Sooo sick': Japan skate champ wins fans as TV commentator

One of the breakout stars of the inaugural skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics is a champion who's not even competing. On Monday, Ryo Sejiri, a TV commentator for Japanese broadcaster NHK, was in his element, giving the kind of move-by-move analysis that's all too common in sports, but with his distinctive flair.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:12 IST
Olympics-Skateboarding-'Sooo sick': Japan skate champ wins fans as TV commentator
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

One of the breakout stars of the inaugural skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics is a champion who's not even competing.

On Monday, Ryo Sejiri, a TV commentator for Japanese broadcaster NHK, was in his element, giving the kind of move-by-move analysis that's all too common in sports, but with his distinctive flair. "Yoooooooo," exclaimed Sejiri after Chinese skater Zeng Wenhui landed a particularly complicated trick during Monday's street event for women.

"Yiiiikes, that's hot," Sejiri added, highlighting the move's difficulty. "That is sooo sick," he repeated later as Japan's Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama battled for gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 against Brazilian prodigy Rayssa Leal. Sejiri, a 24-year-old skateboarding champion, joined NHK's first-ever Olympic skating broadcast on Sunday to provide commentary on a sport that remains entirely new to many of the public broadcaster's audience, which includes many older viewers.

Speaking in a more relaxed and casual tone of Japanese than NHK's normally staid style, Sejiri said during a Sunday broadcast that a skater had been "seriously grinding" during a practice session the day before, prompting a confused response from his fellow commentator. Sejiri explained that he meant the athlete was really working hard and giving the routine they're all. The more straight-laced announcer, who has since become the skater's foil, was quick on the uptake.

"So now, that athlete who was indeed 'grinding' yesterday is coming up," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021