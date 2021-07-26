Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia survive Asian fight back to take team gold
Competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences, the ROC posted a winning total of 262.500 over the six apparatus to land top the podium for the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Games. Led by Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan, who have both won all-around titles at the world championships, the ROC finished 0.103 of a point clear of defending champions Japan.
