PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 05:15 IST
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 27 OLYMPICS: Badminton: *Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.

Boxing: *Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.

Hockey: *India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.

Sailing: *Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.

Shooting: *Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.

*Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45am IST followd by final.

Table Tennis: *Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST. CRICKET: *Second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

CHESS: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

