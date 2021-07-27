Sports Schedule
- Country:
- India
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 27 OLYMPICS: Badminton: *Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.
Boxing: *Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.
Hockey: *India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.
Sailing: *Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.
*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.
*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.
Shooting: *Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.
*Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45am IST followd by final.
Table Tennis: *Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST. CRICKET: *Second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
CHESS: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.
