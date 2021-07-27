Olympics-Softball-Canada grab bronze, beating Mexico 3-2 for first-ever medal

The sun came out to shine on Canada's victorious softball team on Tuesday after a drizzle-soaked bronze medal match that saw them edge out Mexico 3-2. "A dream come true," said pitcher Jenna Caira after the win that brought her country its first-ever Olympic medal in the sport and she and her 14 teammates had embraced at midfield.

Canada benefited from a bunt single and a fielding error by Mexico, making their debut in the event, to jump 2-0 ahead. Mexico inched back, Suzannah Brookshire giving a whoop of delight on her way to first base when she singled to tie the game, sending her teammates into a dance with their rain towels.

Advertisement

But Kelsey Harshman drove in the game-winning run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly off of Mexico's Danielle O'Toole, who pitched the entire game. O'Toole exhaled deeply as she watched Canada pitcher Danielle Lawrie near the game's last out.

"Just thinking about alternative outcomes," O'Toole said of the moment as, between Lawrie and two other pitchers, Canada just held Mexico off. Canada spelled out their country's name and, before posing for victory photos around the field, yelled "Let's go Canada" in a chant dedicated to their chef de mission Marnie McBean as she sat watching.

"We were very excited that she was able to be out there as our solo fan," Harshman said. The United States plays defending champion Japan for the gold medal later on Tuesday in a rematch of the final in 2008 when softball was last an Olympic sport. It will not return until at least 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)