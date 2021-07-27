Left Menu

Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock unbeaten U.S. as knockout stage looms

Japan's women shocked an undefeated U.S. team packed with WNBA players on Tuesday as 3x3 basketball https://fiba3x3.com wound down to the elimination stage at its Olympics debut. Japan had struggled with consistency in the tournament, but seemed to gel in the final pool match, with Keisei Tominaga nailing the win with a two-point shot.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:43 IST
Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock unbeaten U.S. as knockout stage looms

Japan's women shocked an undefeated U.S. team packed with WNBA players on Tuesday as 3x3 basketball https://fiba3x3.com wound down to the elimination stage at its Olympics debut. Mai Yamamoto led with eight points, including a critical two-pointer with about a minute left to put her team ahead.

"I prayed when I shot that it would go in," Yamamoto said. "Then it was. I made it, I made it." Japan had already secured a spot in the playoffs, but head coach Torsten Loibl said beating the United States demonstrated that his team could be medal contenders.

"It's not important to win or lose, but it's a message that we're ready," he said from the stands moments after the final whistle sounded. A late penalty gave Team USA 1.1 second to tie the game with a two-pointer. But Japan's Stephanie Mawuli blocked an attempt from Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, sealing the 20-18 upset.

Home team heroics continued, as the Japanese men toppled China 21-16 to earn a final spot in the playoffs. Japan had struggled with consistency in the tournament, but seemed to gel in the final pool match, with Keisei Tominaga nailing the win with a two-point shot. "We have a chance to win, so that's all that matters," said Japan's Tomoya Ochiai. "We had a lot of losses in the qualifying rounds but were intent on making a comeback."

Facing elimination, the Polish men's team fought to a 14-14 tie against Belgium with less than a second left on the game clock. But Thibaut Vervoort hit a buzzer beater two-point shot to seal victory for Belgium and end Poland's Olympic journey. After final pool matches on Tuesday afternoon, eight teams move on to qualifiers in the evening. On the men's side they will be Latvia, Netherlands, Russian Olympic Committee, and Japan. For the women, it will be China, Japan, France, and Italy.

The U.S. and Russian women, along with the Serbian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/3x3-basketball-serbias-mr-bulletproof-adds-olympian-accolades-2021-07-24 and Belgian men have secured their spots in the semifinals on Wednesday, which will also feature the medal matches. With its Olympic debut, 3x3 is looking to boost its global profile as a faster-paced, more compact alternative to traditional basketball.

Enhancing that atmosphere, DJs play hip-hop music throughout competition in 3x3 games, in keeping with the sport's urban roots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021