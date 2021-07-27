Left Menu

Two years ago, I didn't even think about this: Polina Guryeva as she wins Turkmenistan's 1st Olympic medal

Turkmenistan weightlifter Polina Guryeva, who won her nation's first-ever Olympic medal on Tuesday in the ongoing Tokyo Games, said she never thought about achieving the feat two years ago.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:03 IST
Two years ago, I didn't even think about this: Polina Guryeva as she wins Turkmenistan's 1st Olympic medal
Polina Guryeva. Image Credit: ANI
Turkmenistan weightlifter Polina Guryeva, who won her nation's first-ever Olympic medal on Tuesday in the ongoing Tokyo Games, said she never thought about achieving the feat two years ago. Guryeva won a silver medal after lifting 217kg in the women's 59kg Olympic Weightlifting event at Tokyo 2020. The 21-year-old thanked her coach and said it was him who pushed her towards victory.

"I would like to thank my coach and just because of him I am here and a silver medallist. Two years ago, I didn't even think about this," Olympics.com quoted Guryeva as saying. "My coach gave me hope, he guided me, he motivated me, and pushed me for victory. I'm kind of in shock," she added.

Mikiko Andoh of Japan (214kg) clinched a bronze. The two-time Olympian, who hurt her knee in the process of her last attempt in the clean and jerk of 120kg, had to wait until Yusleidy Mariana Figueroa Roldan attempt before learning she had won a medal after Venezuelan failed at 125kg. Kuo Hsing-Chun clinched gold by lifting 236kg. The 27-year-old was one of the last ones out in the snatch, lifting an Olympic Record of 103kg on her second attempt.

Once again, Kuo came into the fold late into the clean and jerk with an initial attempt of 125kg before making an Olympic Record of 133kg. Kuo had finished sixth in London 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

