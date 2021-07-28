Left Menu

Olympics-Rowing-Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown

Meanwhile Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink of the Netherlands claimed silver in the men's competition, and China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze medal. Scheenaard and de Jong came hot out of the gate for the Netherlands, but the Romanian duo quickly caught up and by the midway point had the lead by a margin of more than three-and-a-half seconds, winning the first rowing medal of the Tokyo Games in 6:41.03.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 06:23 IST
Olympics-Rowing-Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown

The first two rowing medal races of the Tokyo Games delivered thrills on Wednesday as Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in the women's double sculls while Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias of France triumphed in the men's event, both with Olympic-best times.

As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne of New Zealand picked up silver in the women's event and the Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard earned bronze. Meanwhile Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink of the Netherlands claimed silver in the men's competition, and China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze medal.

Scheenaard and de Jong came hot out of the gate for the Netherlands, but the Romanian duo quickly caught up and by the midway point had the lead by a margin of more than three-and-a-half seconds, winning the first rowing medal of the Tokyo Games in 6:41.03. A late break in the men's race saw France secure the win in 6:00.33, defeating stiff competition from the Chinese duo, who had secured a slim margin through the halfway point but ran out of steam, and the Netherlands, who turned on the gas in the back half of the race but could not match France's velocity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021