Tokyo Olympics, swimming: Ledecky clinches gold; Titmus and Kristof shatters Games record

Katie Ledecky stood on the top step of the podium for the very first time at Tokyo 2020 after clinching gold in women's 1500m freestyle, the event which was making its debut at the Games.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:03 IST
Katie Ledecky (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Katie Ledecky stood on the top step of the podium for the very first time at Tokyo 2020 after clinching gold in women's 1500m freestyle, the event which was making its debut at the Games. Ledecky was the hot favourite in the race and for good reason as she has most of the best times of all time in this event. Her teammate Sullivan was the only one who kept her pushing hard during the whole match as Ledecky completed the race in 15:37.34 seconds. She was followed by Erica Sullivan, and Sarah Kohler of Germany. Widely regarded as the greatest female swimmer, Katie has now won six Olympic gold medals and 15 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer.

In the 200m Individual Medley Japan's Yui Ohashi won in 2:08.52 from Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, both from the USA. The much-talked-about 200m freestyle final, which featured London 2012 champ Chad le Clos (RSA) and the world champ and world record holder Kristof Milak from Hungary absolutely lived up to the expectations. As Kristof Milak grabbed the men's 200m fly title in an Olympic record 1:51.25 while Honda won silver and Burdisso had to settle for bronze.

The women's 200m freestyle final, which was the first medal event of the day in swimming, witnessed brilliance from Ariarne Titmus again as she clinched yet another gold at Tokyo 2020. The Australian won gold in an Olympic record time of 1:53.92. Silver was bagged by Haughey and bronze by Oleksiak -- Ledecky was fifth. (ANI)

