Left Menu

Indian badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away at 88

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar passed away here on Wednesday. The 88-year-old was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:08 IST
Indian badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away at 88
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar passed away here on Wednesday. The 88-year-old was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956. "On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, we condole the sad demise of legendary player- Shri Nandu Natekar. A man of many firsts, the Father of Indian Badminton, your journey will continue to inspire generations to come. Wishing prayers and strength to the family. #RIP," BAI tweeted.

In his famed career, the former World No. 3 made it to the quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954. He conquered the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956. He won the Men's Doubles National Championship a total of six times, the Men's Singles National Championship a total of six times, and the Mixed Doubles National Championship a total of five times. He had also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica. He is survived by his son Gaurav Natekar, a seven-time Indian national champion in tennis, and two daughters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021