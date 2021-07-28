Left Menu

Tendulkar helps farmer's daughter to pursue dream of becoming doctor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:29 IST
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again shown his philanthropic avatar to help Dipti Vishwasrao, daughter of a poor farmer, realize her dreams of pursuing a medical degree.

''Dipti Vishwasrao from Zayre, Ratnagiri is now all set to become the first doctor from her village. Thanks to @sachin_rt's involvement! Her dream of going to medical college is now within reach. Thank you, Sachin, for being part of Dipti's, and several other students' journeys,'' Seva Sahyog Foundation, a non-profit and a volunteer-driven organization, said in a tweet.

In a video shared in the tweet, Dipti thanked Tendulkar for the support.

''Right now, I am pursuing my MBBS from the government medical college, Akola. In my family, there are four members, including me, my parents, and my younger brother. My father is a farmer and mother is a housewife.'' ''…but someone has said that hard work is key to success and finally all my hard work paid off and I got a seat in the government medical college. (I am) thankful to Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for awarding me the scholarship,'' she said.

Tendulkar on his part said: ''Dipti's journey is a shining example of chasing one's dreams and making them a reality. Her story will inspire many others to work hard towards their goals. My best wishes to Dipti for the future!''

