Left Menu

Nathi Mthethwa congratulates team SA for winning at Olympics

This as Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during the swimming 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:51 IST
Nathi Mthethwa congratulates team SA for winning at Olympics
Buitendag collected silver in the women’s surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag for winning the country's first silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Congratulations to our first two silver medalists, who have done an exceptional job at elevating women's sport on the globe.

"With the calibre of athletes representing South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, I am confident we will continue to make an impact. I wish the rest of the athletes all of the best and I certainly look forward to their participation," Minister Mthethwa said on Tuesday.

This as Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during the swimming 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby.

Buitendag collected silver in the women's surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal. Buitendag remained the only participant at the Olympics who is currently not competing in the Surfing World Tour.

Meanwhile, Schoenmaker remains the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns who collected bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games.

"Walking out of the competition as the first silver medalist, I am hopeful will serve as a motivation for my country as we are currently going through difficult times.

"I am hopeful that my win will serve as an inspiration to all South Africans that even if we are experiencing challenges, we can still succeed," said Schoenmaker after pocketing her silver medal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021