Left Menu

Soccer-Fans to return for Portuguese Super Cup

The Portuguese Super Cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Braga will see crowds return to football matches in the country, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:27 IST
Soccer-Fans to return for Portuguese Super Cup
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Portuguese Super Cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Braga will see crowds return to football matches in the country, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said. The game, which will be played in Aviero on Saturday, will see 33% of the 30,000-capacity ground occupied by fans.

It will be the first time fans have been able to attend a top-level game of football in Portugal since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. "This decision was taken by the General Directorate of Health, in conjunction with the Government and the Portuguese Football Federation," the FPF said in a statement.

Fans attending will be required to present either proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter the ground, while masks will also have to be worn at all times. Sporting go into the game as league champions, having won their first title in 19 years last season, while Braga won the Portuguese Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021