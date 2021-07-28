Soccer-Fans to return for Portuguese Super Cup

The Portuguese Super Cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Braga will see crowds return to football matches in the country, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said. The game, which will be played in Aviero on Saturday, will see 33% of the 30,000-capacity ground occupied by fans.

It will be the first time fans have been able to attend a top-level game of football in Portugal since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. "This decision was taken by the General Directorate of Health, in conjunction with the Government and the Portuguese Football Federation," the FPF said in a statement.

Fans attending will be required to present either proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter the ground, while masks will also have to be worn at all times. Sporting go into the game as league champions, having won their first title in 19 years last season, while Braga won the Portuguese Cup.

