Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Arai wins women's -70 kg gold to keep Japan's medal rush going

Japan's double world champion judoka Chizuru Arai won the gold medal in the women's -70 kg category on Wednesday, beating Michaela Polleres of Austria in a gruelling final and earning the host nation its sixth judo gold.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:12 IST
Olympics-Judo-Arai wins women's -70 kg gold to keep Japan's medal rush going

Japan's double world champion judoka Chizuru Arai won the gold medal in the women's -70 kg category on Wednesday, beating Michaela Polleres of Austria in a gruelling final and earning the host nation its sixth judo gold. The Japanese team have won judo gold medals for five straight days and are now just two short of their previous record of eight gold medals in the 2004 Athen Summer Olympics.

Sanne Van Dijke of Netherlands and Madina Taimazova of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medals. Arai, 27 years old and fifth in the world rankings, won her two preliminary matches by ippon - judo's equivalent of a knockout. In the quarter finals, Arai pinned German Giovanna Scoccimarro down for a solid ippon victory.

She struggled to execute a decisive technique in the semifinal however, taking more than 16 and a half minutes before winning with a sliding lapel choke against Taimazova. In the men's judo -90 kg division, Georgian judoka Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded the bronze medals. Japan's Shoichiro Mukai, who had been fancied to do well in the category, suffered a shock loss to Toth in the last 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021