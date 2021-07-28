Left Menu

Olympics-Handball-Imperious Denmark lead European charge into quarter-finals

The two European teams secured passage to the knockouts after Egypt powered past hosts Japan 33-29. Sweden left wing Hampus Wanne said his team had to cut out the mistakes to avoid tight finishes.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:29 IST
Olympics-Handball-Imperious Denmark lead European charge into quarter-finals
  • Country:
  • Japan

Reigning Olympic champions Denmark dazzled again on Wednesday as European medal contenders punched their tickets to the men's handball quarter-finals in contrasting victories at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Stadium. Denmark right wing Johan Hansen fired in six goals from as many shots while three-times IHF World Player of the Year Mikkel Hansen netted five as the favourites dominated Bahrain to bag a 31-21 win and make it a perfect six points from three games.

The world champions have pumped in 110 goals so far for a goal difference of 32, despite coach Nikolaj Jacobsen ringing in the changes to keep players fresh for their final two Group B games against Portugal and Sweden. But the Danes will be sweating on the fitness of left back Lasse Andersson who suffered an ankle injury in the first half.

World championship runners-up Sweden entered their clash against Portugal with two narrow victories over Bahrain and Japan under their belt, and were made to toil again before scraping home 29-28 with tight defending in a late seven-on-six situation. Victory meant Sweden made their best start to an Olympic campaign in 21 years with six points to sit behind Denmark on goal difference. The two European teams secured passage to the knockouts after Egypt powered past hosts Japan 33-29.

Sweden left wing Hampus Wanne said his team had to cut out the mistakes to avoid tight finishes. "Many of us have had long seasons and we've played three matches, though it feels like it was just the opening ceremony," Wanne said. "Palle (Andreas Palicka) made two important saves from the six-metre line and that's what gave us the win."

African champions Egypt are now third in Group B with four points from three matches and also in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals, with the top four teams out of six in each of the two groups advancing. Spain advanced to the last-eight from Group A with a 32-25 win over Brazil after Norway eased past Argentina 27-23 to hand the other South American side in the group their third straight defeat.

Rio 2016 runners-up France were made to work hard to join them with a 100% record, beating Germany 30-29 in the day's final match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021