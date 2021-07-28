Left Menu

Biel Chess festival: Sarin holds Gelfand to draw

PTI | Biel | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:02 IST
Biel Chess festival: Sarin holds Gelfand to draw
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin held veteran GM Boris Gelfand to a draw in the second round of the classical section of the Biel International Chess Festival, here on Wednesday.

Sarin recovered after losing a seven-hour marathon to No.1 seed Kiril Alekseenko (Russia) late on Tuesday to hold Gelfand in 33 moves.

He had in fact beaten Alekseenko in the Rapid event.

The young Indian GM now has 11.5 points after two rounds of Classical and the Rapid in the eight-player field.

The 17-year old Sarin (Elo rating 2620) had finished second in the rapid section with 10 points out of a possible 14 from seven rounds.

Veteran American GM Gata Kamsky is in the lead with 16.5 points so far after the rapid event and two rounds of Classical.

The eight players will also take part in the Blitz event to be held on July 31.

Meanwhile in the 73-player Master Tournament being held as part of the Biel Chess Festival, five Indians - Aravindh Chithambaram, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, S L Narayanan, Abhimanyu Puranik, all GMs and WGM R Vaishali - are in joint lead with two points after two rounds.

A group of other Indian players including young GM R Praggnanandhaa and Karthikeyan Murali are joint second with 1.5 points.

Chithambaram followed up his first round win over WGM Dinara Dordzhieva with a win over fellow Indian GM Raunak Sadhwani on Wednesday. Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by Indian International Master Kalyan Arjun in round two after beating Peter Wacker (Germany) in the first round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021