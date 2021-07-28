Left Menu

Soccer-Everton captain Coleman signs new deal until 2023

Ireland international Coleman, who has been at Goodison Park since 2009 and played 350 times for the club, made 18 Premier League starts last season - missing a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury. "Discussions with Marcel (Brands, the Director of Football), the Board and the manager were straight forward," Coleman, 32, told Everton.tv.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:20 IST
Soccer-Everton captain Coleman signs new deal until 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a new deal that ties him to the club until 2023, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. Ireland international Coleman, who has been at Goodison Park since 2009 and played 350 times for the club, made 18 Premier League starts last season - missing a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

"Discussions with Marcel (Brands, the Director of Football), the Board and the manager were straight forward," Coleman, 32, told Everton.tv. "It's not something that I just wanted to be given. I worked very hard last season and thought I did quite well in the games that I played in.

"Every day in training I pushed myself to the limits and did all I could to stay and play for a big football club like this. I'm very thankful to Marcel, the manager, the Chairman and the Board to get this done." Everton ended the 2020-21 season 10th in the Premier League with 59 points.

They lost coach Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid in the close season, but have since replaced him with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, who won the Champions League during his spell at Anfield. The Blues start their 2021-22 campaign at home to Southampton on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021