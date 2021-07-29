Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays top Red Sox to open twin bill

Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning and drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Boston Red Sox 4-1 in seven innings in the first of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. George Springer also hit a solo home run for Toronto, which lost 5-4 in the series opener Monday. The game was a makeup of Tuesday's scheduled contest that was postponed due to inclement weather.

Olympics-Teenage skater gets legal surprise on return to Brazil

Brazil’s youngest Olympic medallist, Rayssa Leal, arrived home on Wednesday to find a lawyer she did not know had trademarked her nickname because she was worried unscrupulous business people might take advantage of the 13-year-old skateboarder. Flavia Penido said she applied to register the ‘Little Fairy’ nickname given to Leal, who won a silver medal in Tokyo in the street category.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men get back on track, France keep rolling

The United States got back on track on Wednesday in their quest for a fourth consecutive Olympic men's basketball gold medal with a 54-point blowout win over Iran, while France defeated the Czech Republic to keep their impressive Games start going. The U.S. were buoyed by a barrage of three pointers led by guard Damian Lillard, who hit six of them in the first half, helping his team shoot 63% from beyond the arc as they built a commanding 60-30 lead en route to a 120-66 victory.

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women suffer first Olympic defeat in 13 years

Reigning world champions the United States lost 10-9 to Hungary at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Wednesday - their first defeat at the Olympics since 2008 and ending the longest winning streak in women's water polo at the Games at 12 matches.

Gunning for their third straight gold in Tokyo, the U.S. women last failed to win a match at the Olympics in the group stages of London 2012, when they drew with Spain in their third game.

Baseball-Nationals game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals' game against the host Philadelphia Phillies, originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, has been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing involving members of the Nationals team, Major League Baseball said. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader that will be played on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m. ET (1605 GMT), MLB said in a news release.

Olympics-Biles out of next event, mental health in Games spotlight

Simone Biles withdrew from the individual https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-gar/olympics-biles-out-of-next-event-at-tokyo-games-idUSKBN2EY04S all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event. Olympians past and present flooded the U.S. gymnast with messages of support as the mental health of athletes -- and the extra pressures https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pandemic-takes-toll-athlete-mental-health-tokyo-games-2021-07-28 brought by the COVID-19 pandemic -- were in sharp focus at the Games.

Motor racing-Verstappen determined to deny Hamilton a 100th win

Lewis Hamilton can become the first Formula One driver to win 100 races but Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen intends to be the one celebrating in Hungary on Sunday. Hamiiton has won eight times at the Hungaroring, a record he shares with fellow seven times world champion Michael Schumacher for most wins at the same grand prix.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Andrade chases first ever medal for Brazilian women

Rebeca Andrade's career has been plagued with injuries, but she has a chance to bring home Brazil’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics in the all-around final on Thursday. There are two additional medal opportunities for the 22-year-old in apparatus finals after she placed third on the vault and fourth on the floor exercise in qualification.

Olympics-Hockey-Goalies feel heat of Japan's sizzling summer

Athletes performing across a range of sports at Tokyo 2020 have struggled to cope with the searing Japanese summer - but few can be feeling the heat as much as hockey's masked and gloved goalkeepers. Australia's Andrew Charter said his water intake had risen fivefold from matches played in conditions less demanding than Tokyo's.

Olympics-Biles' openness can help end stigma around mental health - psychologist

The decision by American gymnast Simone Biles to prioritise her wellbeing at the Tokyo Olympics will go a long way in helping to fight the stigma of mental illness, an expert in the field said on Wednesday. According to Ben Miller, a psychologist and president of California-based Well Being Trust, mental health has been marginalised in society for far too long and athletes speaking up on the topic should all be applauded.

