Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-Dressel takes Olympic record, Ledecky, Titmus set up showdown

American Caeleb Dressel equalled the Olympic record in the men's 100 metre butterfly heats on Thursday and compatriot Katie Ledecky qualified fastest in the women's 800m freestyle to set up another showdown with in-form Australian Ariarne Titmus. Riding on the adrenaline of his first individual Olympic gold medal earlier in the day in the 100 freestyle, Dressel advanced comfortably in the butterfly heats in a Games record of 50.39, ahead of Hungary's Kristof Milak, winner of the 200 butterfly a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:16 IST
Olympics-Swimming-Dressel takes Olympic record, Ledecky, Titmus set up showdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

American Caeleb Dressel equaled the Olympic record in the men's 100-meter butterfly heats on Thursday and compatriot Katie Ledecky qualified fastest in the women's 800m freestyle to set up another showdown with in-form Australian Ariarne Titmus.

Riding on the adrenaline of his first individual Olympic gold medal earlier in the day in the 100 freestyle, Dressel advanced comfortably in the butterfly heats in a Games record of 50.39, ahead of Hungary's Kristof Milak, winner of the 200 butterflies a day earlier. "I had a very long day," said Dressel, declining an interview as he walked briskly past waiting for reporters.

Dressel is in the running for a handful of medals in Tokyo, with the 50 freestyle, 100 butterflies, and relays to come, adding to two golds already won. Ledecky cruised into her 800 freestyle final in 8:15.67, her fourth individual event of a tough Tokyo race schedule, a day after winning her sixth Olympic gold in the inaugural women's 1,500m freestyle.

In the way of a seventh could be Titmus, winner this week of the 200 and 400 freestyle golds, who progressed to the final in the sixth, three seconds adrift of Ledecky. They are ranked one and two in the world this year in the 800 freestyle followed by American Katie Grimes, who qualified second to join Ledecky in the center lanes for Saturday's final.

"I feel good about where I am at," Ledecky said. "I just wanted to get my lane." Britain set a new Olympic record of 3:38.75 to qualify fastest for the 4x100 mixed medley relay, with China, the United States, and Australia also through.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Canada's Kylie Masse, the 100 backstroke gold and silver medallists respectively, took the top two spots in the semi-finals of the 200 backstroke. McKeown finished in 2:08.18, five hundredths ahead of Masse, who tied with American Rhyan White.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021