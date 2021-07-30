Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: MP Jabir fails to qualify for semis in men's 400m hurdles after finishing 7th

India hurdler MP Jabir failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the men's 400m hurdles here at Olympic Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India hurdler MP Jabir failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the men's 400m hurdles here at Olympic Stadium on Friday. Running in heat fifth, Jabir finished seventh in the seven-players' field with a timing of 50.77. Notably, Jabir with that race became the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400m hurdles in Olympics.

USA's Rai Benjamin topped the heat by clocking 48.60. Estonia's Rasmus Magi, South Africa's Sokwakhana Zazini -- who posted his personal best -- and Netherlands' Nick Smidt were other runners to qualify for the semis which is set to be held on August 1. Earlier, India's Avinash Mukund Sable also failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final. Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20. He had clocked his PB at 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year in Patiala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

