Tokyo Olympics: India women's hockey team beat Ireland 1-0, keep QF hopes alive

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Ireland 1-0 here at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:01 IST
India women's hockey team (Photo/ file image/ Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's hockey team defeated Ireland 1-0 here at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Friday. As a result, India's hopes of making it to the quarter-finals of the women's hockey event remain intact. Earlier, the Rani Rampal-led side had suffered defeats in its first three group-stage games.

The first quarter between India and Ireland saw no goals and after the end of the first 15 minutes, the scoreline remained 0-0. A similar story was on the offer in the second quarter and at the halftime mark, the scoreline remained the same and it was Rani Rampal's side that was feeling the pressure going into the third quarter.

The third quarter also saw no goals, however, Navneet Kaur finally broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter and she gave India a lead with three minutes left to play. In the end, India managed to hang on to the advantage to score a 1-0 victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

