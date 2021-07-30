Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari bows out after losing to top-seed An San

Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to South Korea's An San in the women's individual quarter-finals here at Yumenoshima Park on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:59 IST
Deepika Kumari (Photo: Twitter/World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to South Korea's An San in the women's individual quarter-finals here at Yumenoshima Park on Friday. Top seed San defeated world number one Deepika in an absolutely dominating fashion 6-0 to march into the semi-finals of the individual event. 20-year-old San is aiming for her third gold medal at Tokyo after finishing top of the podium in the mixed team event and the women's recurve team event.

Korean An San had a brilliant start to the first round as she aimed at three 10s while Deepika shot 7-10-10. San carried that momentum in the second round and clinically shot 9-10-7 to which Indian responded with 10-7-7. The dominance of the South Korean continued in the third set as she gathered 26 as opposed to 24 of Deepika. Match ended in less than six minutes. With this San will either face USA's Mackenzie Brown or Mexico's Alejandra Valencia in the last four.

Earlier in the day, Deepika defeated Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Ksenia Perova to progress into the quarter-finals (6-5) in the 1/8 Eliminations round in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

