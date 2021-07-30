Left Menu

Very proud moment for the boxing family: Manoj Kumar after Lovlina assures India bronze

India boxer Manoj Kumar has congratulated fellow pugilist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) after she assured India a bronze by storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:11 IST
Very proud moment for the boxing family: Manoj Kumar after Lovlina assures India bronze
Lovlina Borgohain (Photo: Twitter/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India boxer Manoj Kumar has congratulated fellow pugilist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) after she assured India a bronze by storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics. "Today is a very happy day for India and a very proud moment for the boxing family as Lovlina assured India a medal. Our wishes are with her and we are hoping that she will qualify in the final and will win the gold for the country," Manoj Kumar told ANI.

"I will urge the people of our country to cheer for athletes through social media and I hope that our players will pass the 6 medals mark set by our contingent in the 2012 London Olympics. We will win 8-10 medals after these first two medals," he added. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

The Indian pugilist very narrowly took Round 1 (3-2) and this created pressure on her Taipei opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she smartly defended Nien-Chin's punches with her excellent footwork. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021