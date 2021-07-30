Olympics-Golf-Mexican Ortiz spurns course hotels for distant Olympic Village

Mexican golfer Carlos Ortiz has felt right at home on the Kasumigaseki Country Club course and sits just one off the lead at Tokyo 2020 - but unlike his fellow golfers he's commuting to work from the Olympic Village. Most are staying at hotels near the course, which is outside Tokyo.

But Ortiz prefers the communal feel of the village some 60 km (37 miles) away, where he wakes up early to prepare for his 75-minute ride in. He is sharing a room with Boxer Rogelio Romero Torres.

"I don't think he has any idea about golf," Ortiz said. "He's fighting tonight so hopefully he'll win, but maybe less excited than last time so he doesn't wake up everybody." Asked if the village's strict COVID-19 restrictions have caused any problems, he said: "Everybody is wearing masks all the time... I feel safe."

Ortiz shot a 67 on Friday to go to ten under par, leaving him one shot behind American Xander Schauffele when the second round was suspended due to bad weather. (editing by John Stonestreet)

