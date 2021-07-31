Tokyo Olympics: 21 more COVID-19 cases reported
The Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Saturday confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games.
The Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Saturday confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games. As per Kyodo News, none of them are athletes. The 21 new infections has taken the total Games-related infections to 241.
Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, confirmed the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.
As of Thursday (July 29), 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)
