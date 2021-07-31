Left Menu

SLC announce USD 100,000 cash prize after Sri Lanka defeat India in T20I series

31-07-2021
SLC logo . Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday congratulated the senior team for the excellent show on the field during the T20I series played against India. Sri Lanka had won the third and deciding T20I to win the three-match series 2-1 on Thursday.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the national team going forward," said SLC in an official statement. "Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to award a sum of USD 100,000 for the national team."

Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul and Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 23-run knock helped Sri Lanka defeat India by seven wickets in the third and final T20I. With this win, Sri Lanka won the series 2-1. Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga showed remarkable skills with the ball as the Indian batting line-up was restricted to a mediocre 81/8 in the allotted twenty overs. After being eight down for 63, Chetan Sakariya and Kuldeep Yadav ensured the visitors got over the 80-run mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

