Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani bows out after losing to Li Qian in quarters
Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Saturday got thrashed by China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Li Qian won the bout 5-0.
Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Saturday got thrashed by China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Li Qian won the bout 5-0. The Chinese boxer advanced to the semi-final of the showpiece event after defeating Pooja. The Rio bronze medallist got off to a good start as she won the first round. All five judges gave her a 10 while Pooja bagged nine points. The Chinese boxer took the first round 5-0 against Pooja.
In the second round also, Li Qian replicated the same and didn't allow Pooja to get over her. The ace boxer clinched the essay 5-0 over the Indian pugilist. Pooja needed a comeback in the last round but she couldn't weather the storm as Li Qian won the final round again with a similar scoreline to end the Indian boxer's campaign.
Earlier in the day, top-seed Amit Panghal crashed out of the showpiece event after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in men's Flyweight (48-52kg). Martinez overpowered Panghal in the last two rounds of the bout to clinch the match by a split decision of 4-1 to progress into the quarterfinals. This was Amit's first game at the showpiece event.
Earlier this week, Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from mega sporting event. (ANI)
