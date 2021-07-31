Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Asher-Smith out of Games due to injury - BBC

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to injury, she told the BBC on Saturday, moments after failing to qualify for the 100 meters final. Asher-Smith, the 200 meters world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games.

"I've spent four weeks trying to run again," Asher-Smith said. One of the leading contenders for a podium place in the 100m, Asher-Smith ran a time of 11.05 seconds in her semi-final, not enough to advance to the medal race.

Asher-Smith, 25, was also expected to challenge for medals in the 200m.

