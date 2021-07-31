Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Asher-Smith out of Games due to injury - BBC
Asher-Smith, the 200 metres world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games. "I've spent four weeks trying to run again," Asher-Smith said. One of the leading contenders for a podium place in the 100m, Asher-Smith ran a time of 11.05 seconds in her semi-final, not enough to advance to the medal race. Asher-Smith, 25, was also expected to challenge for medals in the 200m.
