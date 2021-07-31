Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Britain's Asher-Smith out of Games due to injury - BBC

Asher-Smith, the 200 metres world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games. "I've spent four weeks trying to run again," Asher-Smith said. One of the leading contenders for a podium place in the 100m, Asher-Smith ran a time of 11.05 seconds in her semi-final, not enough to advance to the medal race. Asher-Smith, 25, was also expected to challenge for medals in the 200m.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to injury, she told the BBC on Saturday, moments after failing to qualify for the 100 meters final.

"I've spent four weeks trying to run again," Asher-Smith said. One of the leading contenders for a podium place in the 100m, Asher-Smith ran a time of 11.05 seconds in her semi-final, not enough to advance to the medal race.

Asher-Smith, 25, was also expected to challenge for medals in the 200m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

