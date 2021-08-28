Motor racing-Formula One season reduced to 22 races with date changes

Formula One published a revised calendar for the remainder of the season on Saturday with the number of races dropping from a record 23 to 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several races had changed dates and one weekend in November was left subject to confirmation, amid media speculation it could be filled by a first grand prix in Qatar.

