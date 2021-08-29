Left Menu

Cycling-Majka solos to Vuelta stage victory in mountains, Eiking still in red

The riders take the second and final rest day on Monday while racing resumes with Tuesday's flat stage before a return to the mountains on Wednesday, when Roglic will look to regain the overall lead.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:08 IST
Cycling-Majka solos to Vuelta stage victory in mountains, Eiking still in red
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rafal Majka of Poland was in imperious form in the mountains as he enjoyed a solo victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday while Odd Christian Eiking held on to the leader's red jersey. Majka and Maxim Van Gils formed an early break in the 197-km stage from Navalmoral de la Mata to El Barraco and were joined by Fabio Aru.

Van Gils soon faded as Aru and Majka worked together to extend the gap with the chasers but the Pole soon pulled ahead of the Italian to become the sole leader with 87km to go and comfortably saw out the remainder of the stage to finish one minute 27 seconds ahead of second-placed Steven Kruijswijk. Christopher Hamilton came third, two minutes 19 seconds down, while Adam Yates was fourth, finishing the highest of the general classification contenders, two minutes 42 seconds back.

Norwegian rider Eiking came fifth, crossing the line along with the other overall contenders aside from Yates, preserving his 54-second lead over second-placed Guillaume Martin and reigning champion and race favourite Primoz Roglic, who is one minute 36 seconds behind in third. The riders take the second and final rest day on Monday while racing resumes with Tuesday's flat stage before a return to the mountains on Wednesday, when Roglic will look to regain the overall lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021