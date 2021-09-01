Left Menu

Real Madrid signs French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal

Real Madrid on deadline day confirmed the signing of Stade Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth EUR40 million (£34m/$47m) including add-ons.

Real Madrid logo. Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid on deadline day confirmed the signing of Stade Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth EUR40 million (£34m/$47m) including add-ons. The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to the Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through to 2027.

After taking his first steps in the game with AGL-Drapeau-Fougeres, he checked in at the Stade Rennais academy in the summer of 2013 and went on to make his Ligue 1 debut for the club's first team in the 2018/19 season when, at the age of 16, he became the first player born in 2002 to feature in one of Europe's major leagues. Camavinga is a midfielder with fine physical attributes who is capable of playing anywhere across the middle third. He excels at breaking through the lines thanks to his explosive bursts of pace. The 18-year-old is a versatile player who is capable of operating all over the pitch and boasts a fine turn of pace and an impressive engine. Eduardo earned his first cap for the senior French national team in September 2020 in the Nations League meeting against Croatia to become the youngest player to feature for Les Bleus since 1914. In terms of his career honours, he lifted the French Cup in 2019. (ANI)

