Liam Plunkett to leave Surrey for Major League Cricket in United States

Surrey and England fast bowler Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey CCC at the end of the season after three years with the club. Surrey announced on Tuesday that after leaving the club at the end of the season, Plunkett will be heading to the USA, where he will sign with Major League Cricket, an ambitious new T20 league aiming to transform the American cricketing landscape.

Plunkett will also be supporting The Philadelphians, a team in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket, which was also recently launched to provide a level below the major league setup - coaching at a new Academy. The 36-year-old joined Surrey in 2019 - the year in which he played a key role in England's extraordinary World Cup campaign, returning figures of 3/42 in the final that included the wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Speaking to the Surrey CCC website, Liam said: "I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years. It is an incredible Club, and it was an honour to have represented them." "Moving onto the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States. I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities."

"In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket," he added. Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said: "On behalf of everyone at the Club, we wish Liam the very best with his new challenge in America. Whenever he is in London, he will always be welcomed back to visit the Kia Oval." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)